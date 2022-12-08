UConn hikes several fee rates, citing increased operational costs

The University of Connecticut’s board of trustees has approved increases in several fee rates to cover increasing costs of certain services.

The fee increases, which encompass Fiscal Year 2024, were predicated on the current high state of inflation, an increase in services including mental health programming, and the costs of salary increases for UConn employees. The changes go into effect with the new fiscal year starting July 1. and do not affect the five-year tuition plan adopted in 2019 for fiscal years 2021-25.

UConn stated the changes include a $272 increase in mandatory fees for its Storrs-based undergraduates and graduate students and a 2.75% increase in Storrs housing and dining rates, which averages about $374. For commuter students at UConn’s regional campus students, the total fee increase will be $162.

Lloyd Blanchard, UConn’s interim executive vice president for finance and chief financial officer, insisted that the school has more reasonable costs compared to other colleges and universities.

“We remain competitive and we remain at the lower end of the fee structure relative to other universities,” Blanchard said.