UConn aims for carbon neutrality by 2030

The University of Connecticut is setting a goal to achieve on-campus carbon neutrality by 2030.

“Our vision is for UConn to be a global leader in the international campaign to address the existing threat posed by climate change,” said UConn President Radenka Maric. “We are committed to advancing sustainability in all we do. Our strategy is to address the existential threat posed by climate change through a comprehensive and holistic approach, through educating our students, through community engagement, and through research and working with our partners in industry, the federal government and state.”

The UConn sustainability initiatives will include how the school provides clean energy to operate its buildings and vehicles and expanding opportunities for students to participate in research through experiential learning opportunities. The initiatives will build on existing endeavors, and a new Sustainability Action Plan will be posted online in the spring that outlines specific goals and targets. New initiatives are expected to be posted monthly, and UConn will review the goals and progress annually.