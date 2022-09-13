Sacred Heart receives $1.5M grant for STEM scholarships

Sacred Heart University’s School of Computer Science & Engineering has received a $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) scholarships over the next six years for students from underserved communities.

The grant will benefit 24 students – eight from the current freshman class and eight from each of the next two freshman classes – with scholarships of $9,500 annually during their four undergraduate years. The recipients will pursue studies in computer science, electrical engineering, computer engineering, information technology, game design development and cybersecurity.

Scholarship recipients also will receive grant-funded, paid summer internships with nonprofit Bridgeport area community partners during their first two years at the university to serve as STEM mentors for middle and high school students in underserved communities.

“This adds a community service aspect to the grant. Plus, imagine a freshman having a paid internship in the community they grew up in,” said Tolga Kaya, principal investigator of the grant and director of the university’s engineering programs. “It gives me goose bumps.”