Rye YMCA to begin nursery school in Mamaroneck

The Rye YMCA is launching a nursery school at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mamaroneck.

The new nursery school is now registering students and the program will begin in mid-January. According to the YMCA’s website, the program will be divided between toddlers ages 18-35 months and pre-schoolers between three and five years of age. Parents can register their children for an 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. morning program or a 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. afternoon program, with a choice of three-, four- or five-day options.

“Children learn foundational skills, develop healthy, trusting relationships, and build self-reliance,” said the YMCA’s website. “Our caring child care team will engage children in learning and exploration using the highly-regarded ‘Creative Curriculum.’ Children will also enjoy indoor and outdoor recreation, arts and crafts, games, sports, story time, STEM activities, healthy snacks and more! A summer program will be offered onsite.”