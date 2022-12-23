Home Education Rye YMCA to begin nursery school in Mamaroneck

Rye YMCA to begin nursery school in Mamaroneck

By
Phil Hall
-

The Rye YMCA is launching a nursery school at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Mamaroneck.

The new nursery school is now registering students and the program will begin in mid-January. According to the YMCA’s website, the program will be divided between toddlers ages 18-35 months and pre-schoolers between three and five years of age. Parents can register their children for an 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. morning program or a 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. afternoon program, with a choice of three-, four- or five-day options.

“Children learn foundational skills, develop healthy, trusting relationships, and build self-reliance,” said the YMCA’s website. “Our caring child care team will engage children in learning and exploration using the highly-regarded ‘Creative Curriculum.’ Children will also enjoy indoor and outdoor recreation, arts and crafts, games, sports, story time, STEM activities, healthy snacks and more! A summer program will be offered onsite.”

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

