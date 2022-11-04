Rockland Community College to host Nov. 16 Open House

Rockland Community College is hosting an in-person Open House on Nov. 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at its main campus in Suffern.

The Open House will provide potential students and their families with an opportunity to tour the campus, meet with the college’s academic deans, admissions team and current students. Team members from the school’s workforce development area will also be available to discuss their programs, which provide opportunities to gain industry-specific certificates within a short time frame.

All prospective students will receive an application fee waiver for attending. Registration is available online at http://sunyrockland.edu/sessions.