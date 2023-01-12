Home Education Rockland Community College receives $3M for new Nursing Simulation Lab

Rockland Community College receives $3M for new Nursing Simulation Lab

Phil Hall
Rockland Community College has announced that it will receive $3 million in federal funding for the construction and expansion of a new state-of-the-art Nursing Simulation Lab on its main campus in Suffern.

The financing comes from the Community Project Funding aspect of the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill. According to the school, the funding will provide the Simulation Lab with high-fidelity mannequins and equipment that can mimic real life scenarios that students will face in the field.

“This could not have come at a more significant moment as our Nation is experiencing a desperate need for nurses as we continue to see a shortage in the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Susan Deer, officer in charge of the college. “With this funding, RCC will be able to enhance our nursing program to allow students to have more practice with their learning. We are excited to begin work on this important initiative and to continue providing our students with transformational experiences for themselves and our community.”

