Peter Ward named VP of finance at Sacred Heart University

Sacred Heart University has promoted Peter Ward to vice president for finance.

Ward joined the university in September 2008 as a controller and was promoted to associate vice president for finance in August 2020. In his new role, he will serve as a member of the university’s leadership team to provide strategic and operational direction while managing the finance division and taking responsibility for all financial and compliance reporting.

Before joining the university, Ward was a division controller for nearly 14 years at Compass Group, a global corporation.

“Peter’s tenure at SHU brought about a stronger financial team, tighter controls and more efficient and effective processes,” said John J. Petillo, the university’s president. “He is engaged, bringing his public foundation, corporate for-profit experience, his passion and drive towards excellence, in supporting and facilitating decisions to improve operations daily.”

Photo by Tracy Deer-Mirek / Sacred Heart University