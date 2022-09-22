Pace law school honors Brazilian environmentalist

The Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University has announced that the 2022 Elisabeth Haub Award for Environmental Law and Diplomacy will be given to Paulo de Bessa Antunes, a professor of environmental law at Universidade Federal do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, and head of the Environmental Practice of Campos Mello Advogados (Brazil). Bessa is being recognized for his tireless advocacy in support of laws protecting the environment in Brazil, including filing several successful lawsuits over the three decades he worked in the Federal Public Prosecution Service.



“The Elisabeth Haub School of Law’s No. 1-ranked environmental law program continues to train lawyers to understand the intersection between climate justice, the environment and the law,” said Haub Law Dean Horace E. Anderson Jr. “We are honored this year to recognize Professor Paulo de Bessa Antunes for his pioneering work in the protection of the environment in Brazil, especially at such a critical moment with rising levels of illegal deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest.”



The prestigious Haub Award was established in 1997 to honor the legacy of Elisabeth Haub (1899–1977), a noted philanthropist and advocate for strong laws for the conservation of nature, and to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Stockholm Conference ,along with the fifth anniversary of the United Nations Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit.

