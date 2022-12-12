Mercy College initiative expands STEM education in Africa

An interdisciplinary team from Mercy College has launched a pilot program designed to expand American-style education in Africa.

According to a release from the college, a team led by Victor Petenkemani, associate dean of the School of Business, traveled to Cameroon to provide a week-long intensive program for students seeking an American business education. The program was developed in partnership with the Pan-African Higher Education Initiative Global Youth Program, which hosted 76 students who were engaged in STEM coursework and honing skills in cooperative learning, technology and presentation.

“I was so impressed by these students,” said Dr. Amanda Gunning, co-director of the Mercy College Center for STEM Education Gunning. “In just one week each team of students was able to synthesize the coursework, creating and presenting not just a business plan but also a website or app for their business. Working with them was very rewarding.”

“The path to an internationally respected degree for students in Cameroon has few options, especially affordable ones,” said Petenkemani. “The pilot brought one pathway to their door. They recognized an opportunity to make a real difference in their lives. To my mind, this is an important success indicator, which we will consider for any future collaboration with international partners.”