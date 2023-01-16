Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk to host ‘Teacher Appreciation Weekend’

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk will host a “Teacher Appreciation Weekend” on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22 as a way of thanking teachers for their work in educating students.

As part of the event, teachers and one guest will receive free admission to the aquarium and a 4D movie. Tables will be set up in the aquarium’s Newman’s Own Hall highlighting programs for elementary, middle and high school students including A Way We Grow, Power of Plankton, Sound Resilience, and Crustaceans and Climate Change. At the tables, teachers can sample interactive activities and discuss how programs support Next Generation Science Standards with knowledgeable members of the aquarium’s education team. In addition to program information, information will be available financial assistance that teachers can take back to their respective schools.

“Our goal is for every teacher in the region to see The Maritime Aquarium and Long Island Sound as true extensions of their classroom,” said Vice President of Education Tom Naiman. “Teachers are among the unsung heroes of the last few years and supporting their efforts is an important part of our mission. We look forward to sharing all of the opportunities and resources we can provide with longtime partners and new friends during Teacher Appreciation Weekend.”

All teachers are welcome at the event with valid identification at check-in, and pre-registration is encouraged via the aquarium’s website; the inclement weather dates for this event are Jan. 28 and Jan. 29. Those who pre-register by Jan. 19 will receive a complimentary small coffee, soda, water, or hot chocolate from Sound Bites Café