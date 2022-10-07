Manufacturing scholarships offered for Connecticut community college students

The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology is partnering with Connecticut’s community colleges and Xometry, an on-demand industrial parts marketplace, in offering 19 full-tuition scholarships for manufacturing students at nine community college across the state.

Within Fairfield County, Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport and Naugatuck Valley Community College in Danbury will be participating in this endeavor. This year, Xometry is also providing scholarships for students at community colleges Maryland, Kentucky, Wisconsin, South Carolina and upstate New York.

“We appreciate this partnership with Xometry and their support of Connecticut community college manufacturing students,” said Dr. Thomas Coley, CT State Community College’s executive vice president of strategic partnerships and enterprise performance. “This generous donation will provide real opportunities for our students as they train to pursue rewarding career paths in manufacturing that strengthen our workforce and economy.”