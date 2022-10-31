Iona names health sciences center after benefactors

Iona University is naming the flagship building of the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences as the Kelly Center for Health Sciences in honor of benefactors Alfred F. Kelly Jr., chairman and CEO of Visa International, and his wife and Peggy Kelly.

The Kellys are graduates of the school and made a $5 million gift for the creation of the approximately 32,000-square-foot Kelly Center for Health Sciences, which will open in January on the former campus of Concordia College that Iona acquired last year.

“Giving today is increasingly about investing, and this felt like the right time, place and effort to invest behind,” the Kellys said in a statement. “It is an incredible feather in the cap of Iona University to be partnered with NewYork-Presbyterian and we believe it will lead to the NewYork-Presbyterian Iona School of Health Sciences being one of the top schools in these important fields of study.”

Peggy Kelly majored in accounting in the former Hagan School of Business while Alfred studied computer and information science in the School of Arts & Science. Both also earned their MBAs at Iona.