Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to teach course on MasterClass platform

MasterClass, the educational streaming platform, has announced that former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will teach a class on leading with purpose.

In her class, Nooyi will examine several case studies and projects that defined her career to teach members how to combine big-picture thinking with rigorous analysis to address the most complex problems. She will break down her “7 Cs of Leadership,” a formula for success that includes attributes like competence, creativity, coaching and citizenship. Nooyi will teach members how to use competition to better their own business by sharing innovative insights that led the Purchase-based PepsiCo to the launch of the Bubly flavored water brand.

Nooyi will also walk through her “outside-in” approach to developing a blueprint for a business, and explore how members can use megatrends to guide their own strategy. In a case study on crisis management, Nooyi will provide insight on her work during the Covid-19 pandemic with ReOpen Connecticut, where she was the co-chair of the advisory group, working with the state to strike a careful balance between saving businesses and keeping people safe.

“Indra transformed one of the world’s most iconic brands,” said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “In her class, Indra shares the leadership fundamentals and business strategies that have guided her to create innovative changes within the global food industry. She will help members reframe their thinking in everyday situations and embrace their unique perspectives to create change.”