Former Education Secretary John King named SUNY chancellor

John King has been appointed as chancellor of the State University of New York (SUNY).

King served as the New York State Education Commissioner from 2011 to 2014 and was the U.S. Secretary of Education in the Obama administration from January 2016 through January 2017. He left the Department of Education to become president and CEO of The Education Trust, a nonprofit, and in October 2020 founded the advocacy group Strong Future Maryland. He unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland in 2022.

King is a professor at the University of Maryland College Park. His predecessor as SUNY chancellor, James Malatras, resigned in December 2021; Deborah Stanley has been serving as interim chancellor since Malatras’ departure.