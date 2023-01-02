For the HCC Foundation, 2022 was a very good year

The past year had more than a few potholes and obstacles for many organizations, but the Housatonic Community College (HCC) Foundation will recall 2022 with fondness rather than dread.

“It was a great year for the foundation,” said HCC Foundation Board President Judith Corprew. “We certainly exceeded goals — we awarded nearly a million dollars to the students that really needed. So, we’re excited about that.”

The foundation generates its financing from the private sector — individuals, corporations and corporate foundations are its benefactors. Among the most notable donations during 2022 were a $5,000 pledge by Fairfield County Bank to establish a scholarship program at HCC, a $10,000 grant from KeyBank Foundation, a $15,000 grant from Patriot Bank and a $15,000 award from Bank of America to support their Advanced Manufacturing scholarship fund. The foundation was also tasked with administering the new Ed Gomes Memorial Endowment Fund created by the college and State Sen. Marilyn Moore.

“The foundation is really fortunate to have such great people who understand the mission of this school,” Corprew said. “They understand that everyone doesn’t have an opportunity to go straight into a four-year college. And to have this college right here in Bridgeport is really a plus.”

Corprew observed that HCC is not facing the “huge decreases in attendance” that many colleges and universities have been experiencing in recent years, noting that the school has “weathered the storm and enrollment is stable.”

The HCC Foundation closed 2022 with the addition of three new members to its board of directors: Rina Bakalar, the director of economic and community development for the Town of Trumbull; David Femi, M&T Bank’s regional manager for business and professional banking for Fairfield County and Southern Connecticut, where he also heads the bank’s multicultural banking and diverse market strategy; and Jackie Starks, a Stamford-based philanthropist.

Corprew praised the new directors, noting that Bakalar will be helping “prepare for future workforce” while Femi reaffirms M&T’s mission of working with the communities within the territories it gained through the People’s United Bank acquisition and Starks “has a mission for young women, helping them with insight of their future, especially in diversity and inclusion within the world that we’re in right now.”

Of course, the current world is not one of economic vibrancy, and Corprew acknowledged the foundation’s role in addressing the financial challenges faced by students.

“I think it’s important that the school has focused on helping students help themselves when they understand that they’re building their life’s sustainability careers and that they’re able to help their families and help more people,” she said, adding the HCC mission is to prepare students for something “That’s more than just a weekly check. It’s something that’s increasing value in themselves.”

For 2023, Corprew stated the foundation is focused on a wide range of endeavors designed to alleviate the financial stress that students experience.

“We plan to continue serving the school in our community,” she said. “We want to increase access to housing needs and food initiatives because we understand that when students are suffering at home and can’t feed their families — that decreases enrollment, right? They’re thinking about home, and they want to go get another job or put in more hours instead of focusing on what their goal is — and that’s to get this degree so that they can long-term sustain.”

Corprew added that the foundation’s goals are resonating with its supporters.

“Private donations have been coming in because they also recognize that’s important,” she said, pointing out that the foundation ultimately measures its success through the achievements of the college’s graduates. “When you can publicly say, ‘Oh, yeah, this is a great school, I went there, and I accomplished my goal’ — I think word of mouth is always going to be the best marketing approach.”