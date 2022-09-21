FinTron teams with Stamford’s schools on financial literacy and career prep

FinTron Inc., a Stamford-based fintech promoting financial literacy and freedom, has partnered with the Stamford Public Schools to teach personal finance and career readiness to the system’s high school students.

Through a two-year licensing agreement, FinTronU Educational Software will be implemented in the high school curriculum as part of the Career Pathways, Workplace Learning and Apprenticeships, a state-led initiative to develop a high level of career and life readiness among students. Additionally, FinTron will offer opportunities for students to shadow its employees and serve internships at its Stamford headquarters.

“We firmly believe that financial education is the key to making sound decisions and achieving long-term success in life,” said Wilder Rumpf, FinTron founder and CEO.