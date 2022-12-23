Home Education Fairfield University’s nursing school receives $2.45M state grant

Fairfield University’s nursing school receives $2.45M state grant

Phil Hall
Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies received a $2.45 million grant from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a program designed to address the state’s shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers.

The grant will deliver tuition assistance to Connecticut-based students enrolled in Fairfield’s Bachelor of Science in nursing, psychiatric nursing practitioner and Master’s in Social Work programs. The grant will also support faculty recruitment and retention and the launch of the university’s Health Partners Scholars program.

“We are beyond grateful to the state of Connecticut and our clinical partners at the Yale New Haven Health System, Stamford, and Griffin Hospitals for investing in the education of nursing and health professionals,” said Egan School Dean Dr. Meredith Wallace Kazer. “The Egan School’s exemplary history of advancing health education that impacts the lives of patients and families will be expanded with the support of this funding. We welcome amplification of our strategic clinical partnerships to provide high-quality educational experiences that will improve the quality of life for those we serve throughout Connecticut.”

Phil Hall
