Fairfield University teams with Bridgeport Diocese on new academic unit

Fairfield University and the Diocese of Bridgeport have unveiled plans for Fairfield Bellarmine, a new academic unit that will offer a two-year associate’s degree program.

The new unit will open in Fall of 2023 at the site of the former St. Ambrose School in Bridgeport, and renovation plans for the facilities and a site plan for the campus are underway. The program is part of the “Pathways to Higher Learning” program between the university and the diocese.

“As educators we believe in the dignifying and transformative power of education,” said Fairfield University President Mark R. Nemec. “We are grateful to be working with the Diocese of Bridgeport, as the Bellarmine initiative is another innovative partnership providing greater opportunities and pathways to achievement for students of promise.”

“This is a moment we’ve all looked forward to, and I believe one that will have lasting implications for the educational and personal success of our young people. By creating a pathway to higher education, we’re also creating a pathway to hope and to achievement for students with untapped promise and potential,” said the Most Rev. Frank J. Caggiano, Bishop of Bridgeport.