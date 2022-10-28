Fairfield County nonprofits receive funding for education equity

Ten Fairfield County nonprofits have been named as the recipients of $400,000 in new funding from the Fairfield County Business Collaborative for Education Equity.

The Collaborative is a coalition of businesses committed to reducing and eliminating educational disparities among Fairfield County’s most vulnerable pre-K through 12+ students, their parents and guardians, as well as teachers and staff.

The latest round of grantees includes Bridgeport Prospers (fiscally sponsored by United Way of Coastal Fairfield County), Norwalk ACTS, Stamford Cradle to Career and United Way Family Childcare Network (both fiscally sponsored by United Way of Western CT), Future 5, Horizons at New Canaan Country School, Carver Foundation of Norwalk, Stamford Youth Mental Health Alliance, Foundation for Excellence Bridgeport Public Schools and Norwalk Community College Foundation.

Established in 2020 in partnership with Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) to serve the Greater Bridgeport, Danbury, Norwalk and Stamford regions, the Collaborative has awarded $800,000 in grants to date.

“This is a true partnership where the Foundation and the business community are able to align our initiatives, and in turn, provide robust support for the nonprofit organizations who are on the front lines of closing the educational opportunity gap in Fairfield County,” said Mendi Blue Paca, FCCF’s CEO and president. “We are committed to elevating our community’s children, as well as our future workforce, and we invite any business – of any size – in Fairfield County to join us in our mission.”