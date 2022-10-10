Fairfield County Bank creates scholarship program for Housatonic Community College students

Fairfield County Bank has established a scholarship program at Bridgeport’s Housatonic Community College that will support up to five low-income students pursuing a finance or business major.

The bank has established its scholarship with a $5,000 pledge and chosen scholarship recipients will be residents of Fairfield County.

“In reviewing the scholarship applications, I see first-hand how vital the funds are for our students in need. We are able to provide students with access to a bright future through a good quality education,” said Jennifer Cutrali, Fairfield County Bank’s vice president and credit administration manager, who is also a board member of the Housatonic Community College Foundation.