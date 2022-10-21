CSCU raises tuition and fees at state universities

Students attending the four-year schools within the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system will be paying higher tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year.

The CSCU Board of Regents for Higher Education voted to increase tuition and fees at Western, Central, Eastern and Southern Connecticut State University, with in-state undergraduates paying an average increase of $17 per credit or $208 per semester beginning in the fall 2023 semester.

“Today’s tuition and fee adjustment balances the need to maintain affordability at our state universities with the significant fiscal issues we face,” said CSCU President Terrence Cheng. “Our enrollment situation and the resulting financial landscape we face continues to be challenging. But we cannot balance our budget on the backs of our students. Even with this increase, our public colleges and universities remain the most affordable, most accessible, highest quality option for Connecticut students.”

The increased costs did not impact students at the CSCU community colleges, although the Board of Regents said it would consider increased tuition at the two-year schools at a later date.