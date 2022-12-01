Connecticut to introduce Native American studies to school curriculum

Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) have partnered with the five state-recognized Native American tribes to create a new Native American studies model curriculum.

The partnership is based on recently passed legislation that mandates Connecticut schools include Native American studies within their social studies curriculum, beginning on July 1, 2023. The model curriculum and accompanying resources will include the study of Native American tribes in Connecticut, including the Northeastern Woodland tribes.

“Connecticut students deserve to have inclusive and accurate history lessons,” Lamont said in a press statement. “This curriculum is an important part of acknowledging our past and historical connections with our tribal nations. We are going beyond acknowledgment by building meaningful relationships with our tribal leaders and this curriculum effort is a prime example of that.”

