Charter Communications awards $1.1M in digital education grants

Stamford-headquartered Charter Communications Inc. is allocating $1.1 million in Spectrum Digital Education grants to 47 nonprofits working to enhance digital education, training and technology in local communities.

Organizations were selected based on their efforts to educate community members on the benefits of broadband in financially underserved rural and urban areas within the company’s 41-state footprint. However, no nonprofits in Westchester and Fairfield County are receiving grants in this funding round; Charter launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017 has awarded $8 million to date.

“In our online world, digital skills are critical to navigating everything from finding a job, to going to school, to buying groceries – yet too many families still have not adopted internet at home,” said Rahman Khan, vice president of community impact for Charter. “As one of the largest internet providers in the U.S., we are committed to supporting local initiatives through Spectrum Digital Education that promote digital literacy and inclusion, and help to educate community members about the value of adopting broadband in their lives so they can succeed in today’s connected society.”