‘Cent’sible ways to teach kids good money habits

In school, most students learn algebra, calculus and trigonometry but not how to budget, save or invest. The older we get, the more responsibilities we have that make it challenging to focus on learning financial principles, which is why it is key to start teaching kids healthy money habits at a young age.

Lacking financial literacy and not knowing how to manage personal finances cost Americans $352 billion in 2021. A Federal Reserve report indicates U.S. household debt increased to a record $16.15 trillion in the second quarter of 2022, and Americans loaded an extra $46 billion on their credit cards this year, the sharpest increase in more than 20 years.

But there is a way to reverse this trend, and it begins with sound financial principles:

Learn to earn – Kids today are addicted to OPM—other people’s money—but they need to learn to associate money with earning it. Chores are a great way to introduce kids to the “earning it” mentality. Starting as young as 5, parents can assign kids chores or tasks to do around the house as well as a set amount they will earn for correctly completing the chores. This can also help prepare kids for the real-world responsibility of holding down a job and earning a paycheck.

Spreading the dough — Setting boundaries with kids and letting them know they can’t just squander all the money they earn on candy and knickknacks at the store can help them learn healthy spending habits. Any money kids make should be broken up into three categories – spend, save and invest/donate. Parents can discuss with their child the percentage of money they can spend from the total amount they earn as well as the amount they need to save and invest/donate. Parents need to stand firm with the numbers or percentages that are decided, even when kids are begging or crying for the latest toy or video game.

There will be rainy days. Saving doesn’t seem nearly as fun as spending, but after witnessing how Covid affected people’s finances and the way inflation made prices skyrocket this year, it’s a critical skill kids need to learn. Having kids put a certain percentage or amount away from the money they earn from doing chores, running a lemonade stand, mowing grass, babysitting or from money given to them for a birthday or holiday, can make a world of difference.

Investing is really saving (for your future). It might seem absolutely crazy to introduce young kids to the stock market and the practice of investing, but we all saw what happened with GameStop and the other viral investing opportunities that have been plastered all over social media. It’s important that parents step in and help teach these lessons before social media becomes their child’s financial adviser. The stock market doesn’t have to be a scary and overwhelming thing. Parents should have their kids start slow by picking a company (or product) they use and are familiar with for the first investment.

Borrowing has its price. Most kids think of credit cards as get-out-of-jail-free cards. Sit down with your children and lay your plastic out on the table. Have an open discussion with them that it isn’t free money and that you are having to pay more for whatever item you just purchased on the card unless you pay it off that month. With inflation the way it is, it’s important for parents to go in-depth with their children when discussing interest and how it works.

Tracking invisible money. Most kids just see their parents stick their debit or credit card into a machine and then walk out of the store with their purchases. They don’t understand the transaction behind the swipe. Parents can use their own debit or credit card accounts to show kids what goes on behind the scenes. Pull up your online account and talk to kids about the different columns on the card statement as well as the balances. Also, there’s no better way to teach kids these skills then to provide them with hands-on experience. Parents can research the debit cards that are available on the market for tweens and teens and set their child up with one to get used to “invisible money.”

Focus on needs, not wants. When it comes to learning to budget, recognizing “want it” versus “need it” can save anyone a lot of money. The earlier your kids understand the difference, the better they will be at saving money. Have them get into the practice of asking “want it or need it” before each purchase, even while family grocery shopping.

The cofounder and CEO of BusyKid, which teaches kids how to save, spend and share money, Murset is a certified financial planner/consultant, father of six and grandfather of two, who has become an advocate for sound parenting, child accountability and financial literacy. In 2014, the National Financial Educators Council named him Financial Education Instructor of the Year.