Bard College teams with Central European University on graduate global studies program

Phil Hall
Annandale-on-Hudson-based Bard College has announced a new program with Central European University (CEU) in Vienna, Austria, that will enable students pursuing a Master of Arts in Global Studies to receive two degrees, one from each school, through a unified course of study.

The program is accepting applications through Feb. 1 and classes will commence in the Fall 2023 semester. Students pursuing an MA in Global Studies through Bard may choose to begin at CEU’s campus in Vienna before returning stateside for the Spring semester, where they complete coursework and an internship with an organization working on global affairs. At the program’s conclusion, students submit a capstone project.

“One aspect of the Bard/CEU collaboration that I find especially exciting is the genuinely global nature of this program, which I think sets it apart from others and creates fertile ground from which our students will generate new ideas and perspectives on international relations,” said Michelle Murray, associate professor of politics, chairwoman of the Division of Social Studies and faculty director of Bard’s MA in Global Studies.

