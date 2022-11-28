Bard College offering scholarships for displaced Ukrainian students

Bard College is offering a scholarship program to support 60 Ukrainian students who are displaced, under threat, or unable to continue their education due to the Russian invasion and occupation of their country.

The program is designed to allow English-proficient Ukrainian students to begin or continue their undergraduate education. Students will be admitted to Bard College’s main campus in Annandale-on-Hudson and its affiliates in New York City, Bard College Berlin, or Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Select applicants will be considered for the spring 2023 semester, although the program is being readied for the fall 2023 semester. The terms of the scholarship will vary, but each will cover a minimum of full tuition for a one-year minimum, and housing and living stipends will be available on a case-by-case basis according to need.