Auto dealership to fund scholarships and nonprofit grants in Hudson Valley

Healey Brothers, a Montgomery-based family-owned network of automotive dealerships, has established a permanently endowed fund to award grants to a wide range of nonprofit organizations in the Hudson Valley and scholarships to students pursuing automotive industry careers.

“The automotive industry is growing, and there is a tremendous need for young people entering the automotive trades,” said John Koerner, Healey Brothers’ executive general manager. “By investing in promising young people in the region, we create a pipeline of outstanding employees for local businesses and a brighter economic future for the next generation here in the Hudson Valley.”

The new Driven to Give Foundation was established in conjunction with the Community Foundation of Orange and Sullivan. The fund formally kicked off with the annual Healey Brothers Golf Outing at the Powelton Club in Newburgh on Oct. 10, which raised $60,000 to advance the Healey Brothers’ ongoing giving.