Answering teens and parents’ questions about college

In conjunction with Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) in Valhalla, Somers Library in Katonah and other libraries in the Westchester Library System, White Plains Public Library will be offering two virtual programs for teens and parents about college planning. The college planning workshop is at 5 p.m. Oct. 18, while the SUNY WCC information session is 5 p.m. Oct. 25. For more and to register, which is required, click here.