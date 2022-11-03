Latimer proposes fourth consecutive property tax cut

Westchester County Executive George Latimer has proposed a $6 million dollar cut to the county property tax levy in the 2023 Operating Budget that is due to be sent to the County Board of Legislators next week. This is the fourth county property tax cut in a row presented by Latimer as county executive. Latimer said that the operating budget has been in the works for five months and is due to be released on Nov. 10. The 2023 budget for capital projects already as been presented and totals $662.5 million.

Latimer was joined by County Operations Director Joan McDonald and Deputy County Executive Ken Jenkins when he made the tax cut announcement Nov. 3 at the County Office Building in White Plains.

Latimer warned that the Board of Legislators could change the budget but expressed confidence that the tax cut would remain and declared that four consecutive years for a cut in the property tax levy is unprecedented for Westchester County.

“There are some elements of it that have not yet been finalized,” Latimer said of the operating budget. “These are hard times for many families who are facing the day-to-day reality of inflation. I am proud of this budget and proud that through smart and innovative budgeting we have been able to cut taxes responsibly again and provide needed services to county residents. This is what honest and fair governing is, that is who we are as an administration.”

Latimer cautioned that the county receives only a portion of the property taxes for which property owners are billed, with schools districts in most municipalities receiving the lion’s share of taxes and local governments taking the next largest segment.

Latimer also announced that Westchester will be closing 2022 with a projected $65.9 million operating surplus. He said that the 2023 budget will not resort to borrowing to cover the costs of tax certioraris, would not borrow to fund pension costs and would not tap into funds held in the fund balance.

“We’ve looked at the operating needs of the county government, we’ve looked at the revenue streams that we have, not only property tax but sales tax and a host of other different revenue streams and we’re confident that the overall budget that we present will be balanced, will be substantive and we’ll be able to cut the property tax levy by an additional $6 million,” Latimer said.

Latimer added that when he took first office as county executive the 2018 budget that was in place had an aggregate tax levy of more than $559 million. He said they are now proposing a budget with a property tax levy of $542 million, a $17 million cut from when he first took office.

“The 2023 Budget reflects a continued commitment to programs that meet the needs of Westchester County residents,” Latimer said.