Hawthorne plant closure to put 107 out of work

ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its Hawthorne facility and laying off its 107-person workforce.

Hudson Valley Post reported the company sent a WARN notice to the New York State Department of Labor that said the distribution plant at 4 Skyline Drive will be closing in January and all employees will be terminated at that time.

The company runs a contact lens distribution plant from the facility. ABB Optical Group / Con-Cise Optical Group is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, and according to its website the company supplies nearly two-thirds of U.S. eye care professionals with products, services and business solutions.