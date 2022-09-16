Connecticut gained 2,900 jobs in August

Connecticut recorded an increase of 2,900 jobs in August, the eighth consecutive month of job gains this year, according to the state’s Department of Labor, while the July job gain of 6,500 was revised upwards to 8,700. Connecticut’s unemployment rate is now at 4.1%.

The private sector added 5,100 jobs last month while the government supersector was lower by 2,200 positions. Within Fairfield Couty, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk area led the state with 4,600 new jobs and the Greater Danbury area added 400 new positions.

“August continues a string of solid growth with nearly every sector adding jobs,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “The increase in the labor force caused the unemployment rate to rise as labor force entrants often start out unemployed as they look for work. Data on job openings suggests they will be successful.”