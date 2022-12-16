Home Economy Connecticut added 6,200 jobs in November

Connecticut added 6,200 jobs in November

Connecticut saw a gain of 6,200 jobs during November, a 0.4% uptick, according to new data from the state’s Department of Labor.

The previously reported October job gain of 500 was revised down by 1,600 positions to a loss of 1,100. November’s unemployment rate fell to 4.2% is a scant dip from the 4.3% rate in October.

Connecticut’s private sector employment improved by 3,300 jobs (0.2%) in November while the government supersector expanded with 2,900 jobs (1.3%). Within Fairfield County, the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor recorded an increase of 600 positions and the Greater Danbury area saw 100 new jobs.

“November saw gains in a wide range of industries, a sign of a balanced recovery with the private sector now 93.2% recovered from the Covid shutdown,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “As we approach the end of the year, we know 2022 will be remembered as a year of solid job growth and a large drop in the number of unemployed.”

