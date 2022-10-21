Connecticut added 4,400 jobs in September

Connecticut added 4,400 positions jobs in September, a 0.3% uptick to a level of 1,667,800 positions, according to data from the state’s Department of Labor. This is the ninth consecutive month of job gains for the year, and it brings Connecticut’s unemployment rate to 4%.

The initially published August 2022 job gain of 2,900 (0.2%) was revised slightly lower by 500 positions to a 2,400 monthly gain (0.1%).

Connecticut’s private sector added 2,900 jobs (0.2%) in September to 1,440,700 and the government supersector recorded a 1,500-job increase (0.7%) to a level of 227,100. Within Fairfield County, the Greater Danbury area added 300 jobs but the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk corridor saw the loss of 2,600 positions.

“Jobs have increased every month in 2022 and the solid private sector growth in September builds on the strong gains of July and August,” said Patrick Flaherty, director of the Office of Research at the Connecticut Department of Labor. “Job growth has averaged more than 3,500 per month so far in 2022, faster than any pre-pandemic year for which comparable data exists (back to 1990).”