BRBC awards honor regional business leaders

The Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BRBC) gathered its members from across the eastern section of Fairfield County at The Waterside in Monroe on Dec. 7 for its 2022 Holiday Party & Leadership Awards.

BRBC President and CEO Dan Onofrio opened the event by highlighting the role collaboration has played in allowing BRBC members to have a productive 2022.

“I would like to take a moment to talk about partnerships and take a moment to highlight the importance of partnerships to the success that we have had these years,” said Onofrio. “It’s success that we gained by way of everybody working together with those of us here in this room.”

Onofrio praised the establishment of the Southwest Connecticut Manufacturing Partnership, which secured over $2 million in funding for improvements to manufacturing businesses throughout Fairfield County. He also lauded the formation of the Bridgeport Regional Energy Partnership, a public-private collaboration to seek out grants to support the development of hydrogen technology in the region.

“One of our strengths is the regional partnerships we have, and the importance of having conversations with the entire greater Bridgeport region,” Onofrio said while thanking many of the individual groups and municipal leaders that contributed to the past year of growth for the BRBC. “And that includes Fairfield, Easton, and Monroe.”

Lawrence Ganim, the chairman of the BRBC’s board of directors and founder of Shelton-based Ganim Financial, also addressed the event to observe that not only has the organization served to better communities and businesses, but it also helped individuals ,including himself.

“I’m learning a little patience and God bless you all for putting up with me,” Ganim said, comparing the BRBC to a team sport with “a group of uncommon people working for a common goal.” He also shared the central lesson taken from his time as chairman: “Things don’t happen unless we all work together . . . The BRBC does not exist without you.”

The keynote speaker at the event was Tom V. Quinn, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Stratford-based Nuovo Pasta Productions and author of the recently published “Delivering Greatness,” a book about finding success in the world of business through determination, kindness and sticking to one’s principles.

During his keynote, Quinn urged the BRBC members to understand themselves as members of a community that must work together.

“There are centuries of experience and knowledge in this room that young people in an up-and-coming business are starving for,” said Quinn. “What you would call another Tuesday, they will consider a breakthrough. Take the time, meet with the people in your organization, in this community, wherever you find younger people and teach them, because they really want to learn from somebody who has done it.”

Following the keynote, Awards were presented. The 2022 honorees included Carolyn Vermont, CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, who was presented with the Susan L. Davis Community Leadership award by St. Vincent’s Medical Center Hartford HealthCare. A note from Davis herself was shared with Vermont and the audience as the award was presented.

“Thank you for all you do to help improve the quality of life for those in need in the community,” the note from Davis read. “Your leadership and commitment to the people you serve make you a role model for all.”

The Rising Star Award presented by ConnectiCare went to Lauren Coakley Vincent, president and CEO of the Bridgeport Downtown Special Services District. She was recognized for her work ensuring the long-term vitality of Bridgeport’s commercial districts and coordinating community organizations across the city.

The Paul S. Timpanelli award for Leadership in Economic Development Award was presented by Bridgeport Landing Development to Howard Saffan, the president of the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater for his work in converting the former baseball stadium into a premier concert and performance venue.

Additionally, two awards that were not initially announced on the event program were granted, catching their recipients by surprise.

Stephen Geyer, national sales director for Primerica and a mentor for SCORE Fairfield County, was recognized as the BRBC Ambassador of the Year for his part in spreading word of the BRBC and the work it does. And Roger Salls, owner of Roger Salls Photography in Stratford, was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for his pro bono work in photographing most BRBC events, including the very event where he was honored.