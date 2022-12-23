Bank of England unveils new banknotes featuring King Charles III

The Bank of England has released the design of the new banknotes featuring the image of King Charles III.

The King’s image will appear on the front of the four banknotes, as well as in cameo in the see-through security window. There will be no changes to the reverse sides of the banknotes, which feature Winston Churchill (£5), Jane Austen (£10), J.M.W. Turner (£20) and Alan Turing (£50).

The new notes are expected to enter circulation by mid-2024. All banknotes now in circulation that feature a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II remain legal tender, and the Bank of England – working with a sustainability guidance from the Royal Household – will only print the new notes to replace worn banknotes and to meet any overall increase in demand for banknotes.

“I am very proud that the Bank is releasing the design of our new banknotes which will carry a portrait of King Charles III,” said Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. “This is a significant moment, as The King is only the second monarch to feature on our banknotes. People will be able to use these new notes as they start to enter circulation in 2024.”