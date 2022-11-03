New eGift Card program seeks to support business in Ridgefield

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its Ridgefield Community eGift Card to support the town’s restaurants, retailers and service providers.

The eGift Card is available from the Chamber’s website and is a prepaid Mastercard and is processed by participating merchants. The eGift Cards are available in multiple denominations and card purchasers have the option of sending eGift Cards directly to others electronically with a personal message.

“The new Ridgefield Community eGift Card is easy to use, safe and secure, makes gift giving easier, especially with the holiday season upon us, and is a real plus for our merchants who receive 100% of the sale and participate in the program at no cost to them,” said Diana Spence, the Chamber’s executive director.