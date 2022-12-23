Home Aviation Sikorsky receives new $676.7M Defense Dept. contract

Sikorsky receives new $676.7M Defense Dept. contract

Phil Hall
Sikorsky Aircraft has been awarded a $676.7 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense that provides logistics support covering 196 weapon replaceable assemblies/shop replaceable assemblies for the company’s CH-53E and MH-53E helicopters used by the U.S. Navy.

The contract will include a five-year base period through 2027 and a two-year option to extend the contract through 2029. If the option is activated, the contract will be a not-to-exceed amount of $752.3 million.

The assemblies will be manufactured at Sikorsky’s plant in Stratford (where the company is headquartered) and North Carolina. Sikorsky is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

