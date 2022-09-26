Australia orders 12 more MH-60R Seahawks from Sikorsky

The Royal Australian Navy has ordered 12 additional MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft.

The new order is designed to support the RAN’s third “Romeo” squadron. Sikorsky expects to complete the aircraft deliveries between mid-2025 and mid-2026. The financial aspects of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The ‘Romeo’ Seahawk helicopter instills confidence in navies worldwide for its high operational availability in the harsh maritime environment, and for the fully integrated mission systems and sensors that quickly generate a complete picture of the surface and subsurface domains,” said Hamid Salim, vice president, Sikorsky Maritime & Mission Systems. “We thank the RAN for showing confidence in the broad mission flexibility of this proven multi-role helicopter. Ongoing and planned upgrades to the MH-60R through partnership with the U.S. Navy, RAN, other international partners and industry will ensure the aircraft’s reliability and mission effectiveness against emerging threats for decades to come.”

The RAN was the first overseas navy to acquire the MH-60R, previously ordering 24 vehicles from 2013 to 2016.

