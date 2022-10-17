Air Force declares IOC of Sikorsky HH-60W Jolly Green II

The U.S. Air Force has declared an Initial Operational Capability (IOC) for the HH-60W Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter designed and built by Stratford-headquartered Sikorsky Aircraft, a division of Lockheed Martin.

The Jolly Green II is the sole dedicated combat rescue platform in the Department of Defense and will replace the Air Force’s aging HH-60G Pavehawk fleet. According to Sikorsky, the HH-60W Jolly Green II incorporates advanced digital design techniques, an open architecture for rapid mission system integration, an air refueling system, upgraded survivability and defensive systems, cabin and cockpit armor, integrated weapons and increases main fuel tank capacity to 644 gallons.

“This declaration is a vote of confidence from U.S. Air Force leadership and demonstrates the critical role of and need for the HH-60W,” said Nathalie Previte, vice president, Sikorsky Army & Air Force Systems. “Sikorsky is committed to continuing deliveries of the Department of Defense’s only dedicated combat search and rescue helicopter and to provide the most capable platform to rescue crews who depend on this aircraft day-in and day-out to conduct vital life-saving missions.”