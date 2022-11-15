Yonkers Police Department warns residents of new telephone scam

The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents of a new scam that involves telephone calls from people pretending to be officers who are seeking phony donations.

The department issues a statement that the scammers claim to be soliciting money on behalf of the departments. In some calls, the scammers threaten arrest for non-existent fines. The scammers have spoofed the department’s 4th Precinct telephone number – the callers are outside of the city, and previous scams have originated from overseas locations.

“Please be aware that the Yonkers Police Department – or any government entity – will never call to demand payment or make threats,” wrote the department on its Facebook page. “The best course of action if you receive a call such as above, or any unsolicited call, is to simply hang-up. If you want to verify the caller, call them back directly yourself. Please see the attached infographics for more information.”

Photo courtesy Yonkers Police Department