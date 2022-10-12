Yonkers and Bridgeport cited in new survey of ‘safest cities’

WalletHub’s new “2022 Safest Cities in America” survey includes representation from two regional localities.

The survey compared more than 180 cities across 42 safety indicators, ranging from assaults per capita, vaccination levels, local unemployment rates and road quality. Adam McCann, a financial writer for WalletHub, pointed out that the survey’s definition of safety goes beyond the parameters of violent crime and the pandemic.

“People can feel unsafe in other ways, too,” he said. “Aside from the types of hazards that can cause bodily injury or other physical harm, taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites are also ways people run into danger. One of the biggest worries for many people right now is the cost of inflation, which reached a four-decade high this year and threatens Americans’ financial safety.”

Yonkers placed sixth on the list while ranking third in the nation for the subsection on home and community safety, 39th for natural disaster risk and 113th for financial safety. Yonkers was the only Hudson Valley region city cited on the list.

Bridgeport ranked 31st on the safest cities list, with a 47th place ranking in the home and community safety subsection, a 16th place ranking for natural disaster risk and a 108th place berth for financial safety. Bridgeport was the only Fairfield County city on the list; New Haven in 67th place was the only other Connecticut city cited by WalletHub.