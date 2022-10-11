Westport Police Department creates new unit to address traffic enforcement

The Westport Police Department is responding to a growing concern over traffic-related issues by creating a Traffic Safety Unit.

According to the department, the new unit’s focus will include local motor vehicle enforcement with an emphasis on aggressive and distracted driving, along with educational programs and forums where residents can share their concerns with officers. The unit will consist of two officers, both of whom are certified motorcycle officers.

“Clearly, poor driving habits have become a major quality of life issue for our residents,” said First Selectwoman Jen Tooker. “So, Police Chief Koskinas and I are committed to making our roadways safer for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists. The newly created Traffic Safety Unit is a vital step in accomplishing that goal.”

Photo: Officer Scott Thompson, one of the two policemen assigned to the Traffic Safety Unit. Photo courtesy Westport Police Department.