Ulster County Sheriff to host cadet program for future police officers

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has announced the latest edition of its Officer Cadet Program for teenagers interested in a law enforcement career.

Participants must be between the ages of 14 and 18, and eight to 10 students from each Ulster County school district will be selected. The free program runs on a bi-weekly Monday schedule from October through June at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston and will involve physical fitness training and demonstrations and instruction in law enforcement policies.

Cadets will conduct mock traffic stops and scenarios and will be given the opportunity to work alongside deputy sheriffs during special community events. They will also be afforded the opportunity to conduct a ride along with a Deputy Sheriff and will assist with the training of future cadets.