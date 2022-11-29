Survey: 35% of Americans had packages stolen from doorstep or mailbox

As the holiday season takes root, online shopping volumes are increasing – and, it appears, the level of theft of packages left on doorsteps and in mailboxes.

According to a new survey of 1,500 adults conducted by ValuePenguin, a division of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), 35% of Americans said they’ve had a package or delivery stolen from their doorstep or mailbox, with 59% reporting the theft occurred in the past year. The majority of the thefts occurred at single-family homes (62%) compared to apartment buildings (23%).

As for the stolen items, the average estimated value of the goods that were taken in the past year is $114. And it doesn’t seem that security cameras are making a dent in this crime – 60% of respondents who’ve reported a stolen package or delivery have at least one security camera. However, only 17% of package or delivery theft victims in the past year reported the crime to the police, with most seeking resolution either through the seller (62%) or the shipping company (30%).

“With shipping companies, claims get more complicated,” said ValuePenguin home insurance expert Divya Sangameshwar. “You may not be covered for package theft if you didn’t buy package insurance from the shipping company. Even with package insurance, you aren’t guaranteed protection against porch pirates. Many of these policies won’t cover package theft after the package is delivered.”

Photo: AVID Vines / Flickr Creative Commons