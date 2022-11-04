Stratford doctor pleads guilty to health care fraud

Dr. Ananthakumar Thillainathan, owner and president of the Stratford-based MDCareNow LLC medical practice, pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to health care fraud and kickback offenses.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between approximately June 2019 and May 2022 Thillainathan knowingly submitted or caused to be submitted to Connecticut Medicaid approximately $839,724 in fraudulent claims for psychotherapy services that he knew patients did not receive from his employees. An investigation revealed that Thillainathan’s submitted claims to Medicaid falsely represented that his employees rendered 60-minute psychotherapy sessions when, in fact, his employees either had very brief conversations with patients, had left a voicemail for patients, or had no contact with patients at all.

In pleading guilty, Thillainathan also admitted that, in violation of his Connecticut Medical Assistance Program (CTMAP) provider agreement, he paid a third-party “patient recruiting” company for each Connecticut Medicaid patient the company recruited and provided with transportation to MDCareNow for medical services. Thillainathan paid the patient recruiting company approximately $100 per patient for an initial visit to MDCareNow and approximately $40 per patient for any subsequent visit.

Between approximately November 2019 and May 2021, Thillainathan paid the patient recruiting company for the recruitment of approximately 1,018 Connecticut Medicaid patients, and Connecticut Medicaid reimbursed MDCareNow more than $1 million for services provided to these patients.

Thillainathan pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud and one count of kickbacks involving federal health care programs, offenses that carry a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years on each count. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26, 2023. As part of his plea, Thillainathan has agreed to pay $1,674,880 in restitution.

Thillainathan, a citizen of Sri Lanka and a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., has been released on a $100,000 bond pending sentencing.