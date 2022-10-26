Police action in Yonkers results in 42 vehicles seized

The Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department conducted a targeted action last Friday night across Yonkers that resulted in the seizure of 42 vehicles and the issuance of more than two dozen summons.

According to the Yonkers Police Department, violations included fraudulent license plates, expired temporary plates, deliberately covering VIN numbers and no license plates. Two individuals were arrested for heroin and cocaine possession after a vehicle inventory search.

“Driving on public roads is a privilege, not an entitlement,” said the Yonkers Police Department in a social media post. “Vehicles that are not properly registered, inspected, and insured are a safety hazard to other motorists and pedestrians, and often degrade the quality of life of our residents; more so, many of the overnight larcenies and catalytic converter thefts often involve unlawfully operated motor vehicles. The Yonkers Police and partner law enforcement agencies will continue to strictly enforce the rules of the road.”

Photo: One of the 42 impounded vehicles seized in a police action; photo courtesy Yonkers Police Department.