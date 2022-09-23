Nurse sentenced to 24 months for tampering with fentanyl vials

Bryan Wilson, a nurse with The Vascular Experts, a Connecticut company that performs outpatient medical procedures, has been sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for tampering with fentanyl vials. He was also ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Wilson was responsible for conducting sedations on patients and he had access to the secure area in his workplace that contained vials of drugs used as anesthetics, including fentanyl. In August and September 2021, Wilson took vials of fentanyl that were intended to be used to formulate infusion for patients and withdrew the contents with a syringe. He reinjected saline into the vials so that it would appear as if none of the narcotics were missing. When another nurse at the company noticed that vials had been tampered with, and Wilson was subsequently questioned by company officials, Wilson admitted that he stole the fentanyl and used it to treat a medical condition.

Last February, Wilson pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product. Wilson, who surrendered his nursing license, is currently free on bond and is required to report to prison on Jan. 9, 2023.

The Vascular Experts has a business office in Shelton and Fairfield County medical offices in Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Stamford and Stratford.