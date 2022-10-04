Norwalk Police Department warns public about online t-shirt scam

The Norwalk Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook-based scam involving the sale of t-shirts featuring its emblem.

“We are NOT selling any clothing with this emblem on it,” said the department on its Facebook page. “Feel free to block/report any such postings on our page. We have blocked/banned/reported our new friend multiple times but the individual is kind enough to morph into a whole new identity. DO NOT send any money, or click on the link. If you do, we are not responsible for what happens.”

The department did not state if it could identify the parties behind the t-shirt scam, nor is it clear how long this scam has occurred or if other police departments are also being targeted.