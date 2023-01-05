Monroe police investigate back-to-back construction equipment thefts

The Monroe Police Department’s Detective Division is investigating two burglaries that resulted in the thefts of roughly $36,000 worth of construction materials and equipment.

According to news coverage in The Monroe Sun, both burglaries occurred on Dec. 30. On that morning, the owner of a Pinnacle Drive property told police that an area of chain link fence surrounding the property was cut out and $16,000 worth of construction materials – including steel I-beams, metal roof trusses and pipes – were stolen.

Later that morning, police received a second report that several buildings at the Cutlers Farm Crossing housing development off Purdy Hill Road and construction equipment valued between $10,000 to $20,000 was stolen – including metal saws, generators, spools of nails and various tools.

As of this writing, the crimes are still under investigation.