Home Construction Monroe police investigate back-to-back construction equipment thefts

By
Phil Hall
-

The Monroe Police Department’s Detective Division is investigating two burglaries that resulted in the thefts of roughly $36,000 worth of construction materials and equipment.

According to news coverage in The Monroe Sun, both burglaries occurred on Dec. 30. On that morning, the owner of a Pinnacle Drive property told police that an area of chain link fence surrounding the property was cut out and $16,000 worth of construction materials – including steel I-beams, metal roof trusses and pipes – were stolen.

Later that morning, police received a second report that several buildings at the Cutlers Farm Crossing housing development off Purdy Hill Road and construction equipment valued between $10,000 to $20,000 was stolen – including metal saws, generators, spools of nails and various tools.

As of this writing, the crimes are still under investigation.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

