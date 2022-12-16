Home Crime Luxury car tire thief sentenced to two years in prison

Luxury car tire thief sentenced to two years in prison

A Rhode Island man who stole tires and rims from luxury car dealers across Westchester and Connecticut and resold them on the black market was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

Michael Farias targeted dealerships between May 2015 and August 2018, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of luxury car tires and rims and then working with collaborators to sell the stolen goods to other criminal operations across the country.

Farias, who also targeted dealerships in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, was arrested in November 2020, and pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property in November 2021. He has been free on a $100,000 bond and is required to report to prison on April 14.

Farias’ crime spree was stopped through the work of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Westchester County Police Department, the Bedford (NY) Police Department, the police departments in the Connecticut localities of Darien, Shelton, Milford, Waterbury, Stonington and Vernon, the Portland (Maine) Police Department and the York County (Maine) Sheriff’s Office.

